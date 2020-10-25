The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Fulcrum Capital LLC

Fulcrum Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,358 shares during the quarter. The Procter & Gamble comprises approximately 2.2% of Fulcrum Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Fulcrum Capital LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $6,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter worth $2,250,000. Demars Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 8,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 3,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 272,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,807,000 after buying an additional 7,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LifeSteps Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 3,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Procter & Gamble stock opened at $142.38 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $139.55 and its 200-day moving average is $126.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $354.47 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $94.34 and a 12-month high of $145.87.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.21. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 18.36%. The business had revenue of $19.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. The Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.7907 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 61.72%.

In other news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 99,243 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.80, for a total transaction of $14,271,143.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 72,960 shares in the company, valued at $10,491,648. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 21,431 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $2,786,030.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,151,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 372,000 shares of company stock worth $51,009,517 in the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $156.00 price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Truist boosted their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.50.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

