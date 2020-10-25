The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Ledyard National Bank

Ledyard National Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 781 shares during the quarter. The Procter & Gamble makes up approximately 1.4% of Ledyard National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $11,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Planning Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 2,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC grew its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 6,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC grew its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 3,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC grew its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 5,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH grew its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 16,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 62.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of The Procter & Gamble stock opened at $142.38 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $139.55 and a 200 day moving average of $126.65. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $94.34 and a 12 month high of $145.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $354.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.21. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 18.36%. The company had revenue of $19.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. The Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.7907 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.72%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PG. Truist upped their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.50.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 21,431 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $2,786,030.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,151,690. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 99,243 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.80, for a total value of $14,271,143.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,491,648. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 372,000 shares of company stock valued at $51,009,517 over the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

