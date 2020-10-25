Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) Shares Bought by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $1,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Teradyne during the 2nd quarter worth $13,395,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Teradyne by 137.6% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,024,306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $170,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172,273 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Teradyne by 20.7% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,062,629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $257,415,000 after purchasing an additional 525,141 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Teradyne by 12.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,689,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $227,248,000 after purchasing an additional 297,111 shares during the period. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd boosted its holdings in Teradyne by 154.3% in the 2nd quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 445,904 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,683,000 after purchasing an additional 270,527 shares during the last quarter.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TER opened at $92.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.27 billion, a PE ratio of 39.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.87 and a 1 year high of $93.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $80.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.13.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $819.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.87 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 23.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.09%.

In other news, Director Paul J. Tufano sold 15,800 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $1,437,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 91,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,361,626. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.58, for a total value of $1,358,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,520,204.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,321 shares of company stock worth $6,901,843 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

TER has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Teradyne from $72.00 to $89.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Teradyne in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price target on Teradyne from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday. Northland Securities raised their price objective on Teradyne from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Teradyne from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teradyne has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.38.

Teradyne Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

See Also: Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.