Hendley & Co. Inc. Acquires 17,677 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Hendley & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 36.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,843 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,677 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 4.1% of Hendley & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Hendley & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $9,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% in the second quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 21,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,037,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Lathrop Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% in the second quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp now owns 4,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Reik & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% in the second quarter. Reik & CO. LLC now owns 17,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,493,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% in the second quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 13,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delta Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.0% in the second quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 7,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 16,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.52, for a total value of $2,473,974.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,658 shares in the company, valued at $10,233,336.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 29,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.47, for a total value of $4,276,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,197,444.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Citigroup increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.93.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $145.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $382.39 billion, a PE ratio of 22.84, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.68. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $109.16 and a 52-week high of $157.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.11.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.15 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.10% and a net margin of 21.01%. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be paid a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 23rd. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 46.54%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

