CWH Capital Management Inc. Has $4.14 Million Stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

CWH Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,915 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 113 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up 1.9% of CWH Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. CWH Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,472 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,630,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 7,659 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 31,943 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $8,871,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,337 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Home Depot from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Home Depot from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Home Depot from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Oppenheimer downgraded Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $320.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Home Depot from $306.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $290.00.

Home Depot stock opened at $283.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $304.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $278.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $254.81. Home Depot Inc has a 52 week low of $140.63 and a 52 week high of $292.95.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.82. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 583.91% and a net margin of 9.91%. The business had revenue of $38.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 11.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 41,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.83, for a total transaction of $11,738,029.01. Also, EVP Matt Carey sold 13,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.35, for a total value of $2,658,708.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 119,304 shares of company stock worth $32,088,591 in the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

