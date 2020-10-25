Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Purchased by First Heartland Consultants Inc.

First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,585 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FB. State Street Corp raised its stake in Facebook by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 95,449,004 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $15,920,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,053 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,661,522 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,945,942,000 after acquiring an additional 412,559 shares during the last quarter. AXA increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 1,201,556 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $200,420,000 after acquiring an additional 46,185 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 69.9% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 345,104 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $57,432,000 after acquiring an additional 141,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimal Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 66.0% during the 1st quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,820 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $971,000 after acquiring an additional 2,313 shares during the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Facebook alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on FB. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $283.50.

Shares of NASDAQ FB opened at $284.79 on Friday. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.10 and a 1-year high of $304.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $265.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $238.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $811.31 billion, a PE ratio of 34.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. Facebook had a return on equity of 22.90% and a net margin of 31.29%. The firm had revenue of $18.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.76, for a total transaction of $45,543.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $450,269.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.39, for a total value of $296,154.87. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,182 shares in the company, valued at $1,093,132.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,255 shares of company stock worth $9,484,634 over the last ninety days. 14.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Featured Article: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.