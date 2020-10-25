Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Bought by Paragon Capital Management LLC

Paragon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,032 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,215 shares during the period. Intel comprises 4.4% of Paragon Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Paragon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $7,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 4,090,372 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $221,371,000 after buying an additional 361,025 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,413,363 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,645,971,000 after buying an additional 1,108,810 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter valued at $394,000. Optimal Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 226.7% in the 1st quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,698 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,231,000 after buying an additional 41,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hayden Royal LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 4,818 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group set a $46.00 price target on shares of Intel and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $67.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Intel from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $58.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.97.

In other Intel news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total transaction of $216,832.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,465.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,847 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.18, for a total transaction of $137,168.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,807 shares in the company, valued at $3,459,661.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 7,491 shares of company stock worth $365,878 over the last ninety days. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $48.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $204.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.72. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $43.63 and a 52 week high of $69.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. Intel had a net margin of 29.97% and a return on equity of 31.55%. The company had revenue of $18.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Featured Story: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.