Canal Capital Management LLC Purchases 268 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Canal Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,882 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 1.2% of Canal Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 1,818 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 286 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 276.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 64 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 1,357 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XXEC Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,426,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GOOGL. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,750.00 price target (up from $1,575.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, July 27th. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,805.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,686.58.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $1,632.98 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,008.87 and a 1-year high of $1,726.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,508.29 and a 200 day moving average of $1,448.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,110.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.91, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.40.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The company had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.58 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 44.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

