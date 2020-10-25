Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Sells 363 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC lessened its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,580 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 363 shares during the quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $9,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in Home Depot by 1.3% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 326,905 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $61,036,000 after purchasing an additional 4,303 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,255,927 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,728,173,000 after acquiring an additional 216,078 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 16.6% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 37,766 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,051,000 after acquiring an additional 5,372 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.0% in the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 124,037 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $23,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 4.8% in the first quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 54,517 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $13,546,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

In other Home Depot news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 13,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.22, for a total transaction of $3,738,220.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,086,229.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 41,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.83, for a total value of $11,738,029.01. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 119,304 shares of company stock worth $32,088,591. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HD opened at $283.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $304.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.94, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $278.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $254.81. Home Depot Inc has a 1-year low of $140.63 and a 1-year high of $292.95.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $38.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.13 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 583.91% and a net margin of 9.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HD shares. Wedbush increased their price target on Home Depot from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Bank of America increased their price target on Home Depot from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. BofA Securities increased their price target on Home Depot from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Home Depot from $240.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised Home Depot from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $306.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.00.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

See Also: What is a SEC Filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.