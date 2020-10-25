Fulcrum Capital LLC Sells 707 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Fulcrum Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,481 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 707 shares during the quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Visa by 136.6% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,031,720 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,344,816,000 after purchasing an additional 4,059,677 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Visa by 2.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,278,384 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $24,393,195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,819,598 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 5.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,193,092 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,128,020,000 after purchasing an additional 862,914 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Visa by 38.3% in the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,406,099 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $464,786,000 after purchasing an additional 665,951 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 3.2% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,979,235 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,052,559,000 after purchasing an additional 660,147 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Visa from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Visa from $196.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Visa from $227.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Visa from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Sunday, October 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.62.

In related news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 1,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.64, for a total value of $298,592.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,599.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total transaction of $1,405,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,919,753.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 118,122 shares of company stock worth $24,748,541 in the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of V opened at $198.01 on Friday. Visa Inc has a twelve month low of $133.93 and a twelve month high of $217.35. The company has a market cap of $384.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $193.07.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. Visa had a net margin of 51.37% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

