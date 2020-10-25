Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Acquires 81 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,702 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in Visa during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $550,000. Veracity Capital LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 4,010 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL grew its holdings in Visa by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 24,146 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,828,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $426,000. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Visa by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 2,014 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Visa news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 1,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.64, for a total value of $298,592.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,599.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total value of $1,405,740.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 124,090 shares in the company, valued at $24,919,753.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 118,122 shares of company stock valued at $24,748,541 over the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

V has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $186.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $196.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Daiwa Capital Markets reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $204.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $223.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $215.62.

V opened at $198.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $201.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.07. Visa Inc has a 1-year low of $133.93 and a 1-year high of $217.35. The company has a market cap of $384.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.72, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.37% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The business’s revenue was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

