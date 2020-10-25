Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC Buys New Stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,036 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of V. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the third quarter worth $31,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its position in Visa by 102.6% in the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC lifted its position in Visa by 90.0% in the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 190 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the second quarter worth $43,000. 80.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $1,365,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130,090 shares in the company, valued at $25,367,550. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 45,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $9,637,704.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 230,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,402,114. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 118,122 shares of company stock worth $24,748,541 in the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on V. Raymond James raised their price target on Visa from $204.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $204.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Bank of America lifted their target price on Visa from $227.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on Visa from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Visa from $196.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.62.

V opened at $198.01 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $201.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.07. Visa Inc has a 1 year low of $133.93 and a 1 year high of $217.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $384.61 billion, a PE ratio of 37.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. Visa had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 51.37%. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

