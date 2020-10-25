The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Purchased by Paragon Capital Management LLC

Paragon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,547 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in The Walt Disney by 8.0% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 24,546 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in The Walt Disney by 2.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 132,233 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $16,407,000 after purchasing an additional 2,977 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in The Walt Disney by 8.2% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 22,418 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. Private Vista LLC raised its holdings in The Walt Disney by 26.8% during the second quarter. Private Vista LLC now owns 4,870 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its holdings in The Walt Disney by 0.9% during the second quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 194,967 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $21,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares in the last quarter. 62.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DIS. Guggenheim raised shares of The Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of The Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $128.00 to $163.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of The Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.70.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $128.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -207.02, a PEG ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.09. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $79.07 and a one year high of $153.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $127.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.34.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.72. The company had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a positive return on equity of 6.58%. The business’s revenue was down 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total transaction of $261,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,795,389. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

