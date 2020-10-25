Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Acquires 55 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC grew its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,818 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GOOGL. New England Research & Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 7.9% during the first quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 1,023 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,189,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,689,009 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,582,044,000 after buying an additional 45,599 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,573,124 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,989,841,000 after buying an additional 114,032 shares in the last quarter. AXA grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 28.1% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 208,526 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $242,297,000 after buying an additional 45,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimal Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 8.9% during the first quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,162,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,750.00 price objective (up from $1,575.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, July 27th. MKM Partners raised their price target on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Barclays raised their price target on Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,686.58.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $1,632.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,110.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,008.87 and a twelve month high of $1,726.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,508.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,448.76.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.43 by $1.70. The business had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 44.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

