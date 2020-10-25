Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC Takes Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC bought a new position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 515 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $755,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,565,856 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,163,413,000 after purchasing an additional 445,690 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,689,009 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,582,044,000 after purchasing an additional 45,599 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,509,469 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,976,599,000 after purchasing an additional 439,638 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Alphabet by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,573,124 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,989,841,000 after buying an additional 114,032 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,532,140 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,172,652,000 after buying an additional 37,689 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on GOOGL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,643.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. KeyCorp began coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,955.00 price target on the stock. BofA Securities lifted their price target on Alphabet from $1,610.00 to $1,730.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,686.58.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $1,632.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,508.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,448.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1,110.69 billion, a PE ratio of 35.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,008.87 and a 12 month high of $1,726.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.43 by $1.70. The business had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 44.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

