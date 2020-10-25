CWH Capital Management Inc. Lowers Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

CWH Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 51.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,476 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,617 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.7% of CWH Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. CWH Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.1% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 10,045 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,245,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 78.3% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $17,786,000 after acquiring an additional 5,507 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management increased its stake in Alphabet by 0.5% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 3,499 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,128,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 6.1% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 124,261 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $176,209,000 after acquiring an additional 7,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank Sioux Falls increased its stake in Alphabet by 7.2% in the third quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 178 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Alphabet from $1,760.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Alphabet from $1,805.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,686.58.

GOOGL stock opened at $1,632.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,508.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,448.76. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,008.87 and a 52-week high of $1,726.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,110.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.91, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.41.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The firm had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.58 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 44.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

