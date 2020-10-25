First Heartland Consultants Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,836 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,283 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. State Street Corp boosted its position in Pfizer by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 292,621,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,551,162,000 after buying an additional 830,299 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 2,702,332 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $88,204,000 after purchasing an additional 321,613 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at about $297,000. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 129.4% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 6,955,829 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $227,038,000 after purchasing an additional 3,924,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 78.8% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 143,347 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,679,000 after purchasing an additional 63,195 shares in the last quarter. 69.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PFE has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Pfizer from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $44.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.81.

NYSE PFE opened at $38.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.88 and a 52 week high of $40.97. The firm has a market cap of $212.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.49.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The business had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 51.53%.

In related news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock purchased 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.55 per share, for a total transaction of $501,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

