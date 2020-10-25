Paragon Capital Management LLC Sells 449 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Posted by on Oct 25th, 2020

Paragon Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 449 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 4.0% of Paragon Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Paragon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $7,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 3.8% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 4,181,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,265,000 after purchasing an additional 152,597 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,801,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,727,694,000 after purchasing an additional 54,563 shares in the last quarter. AXA grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 27.1% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 1,263,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,644,000 after purchasing an additional 269,496 shares in the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% in the second quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 19,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,803,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 71.9% during the 2nd quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 6,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 2,636 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 29,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.47, for a total transaction of $4,276,630.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,197,444.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 16,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.52, for a total value of $2,473,974.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 66,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,233,336.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on JNJ shares. ValuEngine upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Independent Research upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $161.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.93.

Shares of JNJ opened at $145.24 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $109.16 and a 52-week high of $157.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $147.56 and its 200-day moving average is $147.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $382.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.68.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.22. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.10% and a net margin of 21.01%. The company had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be paid a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 23rd. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 46.54%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

