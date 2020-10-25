Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance Has $1.21 Million Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance trimmed its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 0.9% of Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. FAI Wealth Management boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 160.0% in the 2nd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. 67.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JNJ stock opened at $145.24 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $147.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $382.39 billion, a PE ratio of 22.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.68. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $109.16 and a 1-year high of $157.00.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.22. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.10% and a net margin of 21.01%. The firm had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be paid a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 46.54%.

A number of brokerages have commented on JNJ. Raymond James increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Citigroup raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Independent Research upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $161.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.93.

In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 16,115 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.52, for a total value of $2,473,974.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 66,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,233,336.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 29,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.47, for a total value of $4,276,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,197,444.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

