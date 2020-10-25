Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Acquired by Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,167 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 3.0% of Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $28,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 6,302.5% in the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 594,344 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $798,166,000 after acquiring an additional 585,061 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,723,037 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,262,923,000 after acquiring an additional 340,937 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 101.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 669,872 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $930,532,000 after acquiring an additional 337,121 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Alphabet by 2,895.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 232,781 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $342,095,000 after buying an additional 225,011 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in Alphabet by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 500,912 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $630,454,000 after buying an additional 141,341 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GOOG shares. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,675.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,714.70.

Alphabet stock opened at $1,641.00 on Friday. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $1,013.54 and a 52 week high of $1,733.18. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,514.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,452.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,116.15 billion, a PE ratio of 36.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The business had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.58 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 44.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 22 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,484.27, for a total value of $32,653.94. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,683,162.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,538.29, for a total transaction of $92,297.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 517 shares in the company, valued at $795,295.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 142 shares of company stock worth $213,357. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

