Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC Has $100,000 Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC increased its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,940 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 292 shares during the quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 6,639 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Intel by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,748 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC now owns 5,585 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,905 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 12,588 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. 64.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, July 24th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Intel from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.97.

In other news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total value of $216,832.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $700,465.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.18, for a total value of $137,168.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,459,661.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 7,491 shares of company stock valued at $365,878. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

INTC stock opened at $48.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.53. Intel Co. has a one year low of $43.63 and a one year high of $69.29. The stock has a market cap of $204.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.72.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $18.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.26 billion. Intel had a net margin of 29.97% and a return on equity of 31.55%. Intel’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, November 7th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 27.10%.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

