Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Trims Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. decreased its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 31.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,449 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 19,783 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its position in Intel by 2.9% in the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 6,639 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Intel by 4.4% in the second quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,748 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC grew its position in Intel by 3.7% in the second quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC now owns 5,585 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 1.7% in the third quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,905 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 1.7% in the second quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 12,588 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.18, for a total transaction of $137,168.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,459,661.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total transaction of $216,832.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,214 shares in the company, valued at $700,465.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,491 shares of company stock worth $365,878 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $48.20 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $43.63 and a 12-month high of $69.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.72.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $18.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.26 billion. Intel had a net margin of 29.97% and a return on equity of 31.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.10%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Standpoint Research raised shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Intel from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Charter Equity reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.97.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

