Crossvault Capital Management LLC Has $444,000 Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Crossvault Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,575 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 611 shares during the quarter. Crossvault Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 39.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,092,410 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,740,598,000 after purchasing an additional 8,197,324 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Intel by 116.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,478,112 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $863,186,000 after buying an additional 7,774,135 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Intel by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,643,371 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,611,183,000 after buying an additional 2,854,921 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Intel by 213.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,776,281 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $166,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Intel by 64.2% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 4,474,275 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $267,696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748,800 shares during the period. 64.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Intel news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.18, for a total value of $137,168.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,459,661.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total value of $216,832.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,214 shares in the company, valued at $700,465.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,491 shares of company stock worth $365,878 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $48.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $43.63 and a twelve month high of $69.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.99 billion, a PE ratio of 8.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.27 and its 200 day moving average is $55.53.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. Intel had a return on equity of 31.55% and a net margin of 29.97%. The company had revenue of $18.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, November 7th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.10%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays downgraded Intel from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Standpoint Research upgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Cowen lowered their price target on Intel from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Intel from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $46.00 price target on Intel and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.97.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

