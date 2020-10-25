Bank OZK Reduces Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Bank OZK decreased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,648 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 43 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.3% of Bank OZK’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Bank OZK’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Alphabet by 115.4% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,164,092 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,620,126,000 after purchasing an additional 623,604 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,565,856 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,163,413,000 after acquiring an additional 445,690 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Alphabet by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,509,469 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,976,599,000 after acquiring an additional 439,638 shares during the period. Softbank Group Corp bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at $475,176,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 516,207 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $651,745,000 after acquiring an additional 122,396 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $1,632.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,110.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,508.29 and a 200 day moving average of $1,448.76. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,008.87 and a twelve month high of $1,726.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The company had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.58 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 44.93 EPS for the current year.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 in a report on Monday, July 27th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,805.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Cleveland Research raised shares of Alphabet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,750.00 price target (up previously from $1,575.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,686.58.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

