Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by Atticus Wealth Management LLC

Atticus Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,009 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Facebook by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 9,204 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Facebook during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its holdings in Facebook by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 7,011 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Crumly & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Facebook during the 3rd quarter valued at about $269,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in Facebook during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,465,000. 65.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FB opened at $284.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $811.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.10 and a 52 week high of $304.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $265.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $238.00.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $18.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 22.90% and a net margin of 31.29%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.39, for a total value of $296,154.87. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,093,132.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.54, for a total value of $125,900.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,266,684.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,255 shares of company stock worth $9,484,634. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FB shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Facebook in a report on Friday, July 31st. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Facebook from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Facebook from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Facebook from $315.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $283.50.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

