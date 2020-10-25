Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Purchases Shares of 3,890 Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,890 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Crumly & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $581,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 16,164 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. now owns 168,866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,197,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 618,401 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,695,000 after buying an additional 10,189 shares during the period. Finally, LifeSteps Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 8,996 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $38.18 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.49. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.88 and a 12 month high of $40.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.55 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 28.80%. The business’s revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.53%.

PFE has been the subject of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Pfizer from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine cut Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Truist assumed coverage on Pfizer in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Pfizer from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.81.

In related news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock purchased 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.55 per share, for a total transaction of $501,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

