Crumly & Associates Inc. Takes Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Crumly & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,026 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,465,000. Ledyard National Bank increased its stake in Facebook by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 27,770 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $7,273,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC increased its stake in Facebook by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 4,239 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Facebook by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,634 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Facebook by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,445 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $271.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.50.

In other news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.95, for a total transaction of $3,853,684.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.57, for a total transaction of $48,804.58. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $433,706.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 34,255 shares of company stock valued at $9,484,634 over the last ninety days. 14.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Facebook stock opened at $284.79 on Friday. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.10 and a fifty-two week high of $304.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $265.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $238.00. The company has a market cap of $811.31 billion, a PE ratio of 34.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.36. Facebook had a net margin of 31.29% and a return on equity of 22.90%. The firm had revenue of $18.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

