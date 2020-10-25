Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $509,000 Stock Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Wedbush Securities Inc. cut its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,369 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 14,809 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newport Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 3.6% during the second quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 189,895,163 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,154,563,000 after buying an additional 6,527,341 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Ford Motor by 1.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,147,324 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $207,616,000 after acquiring an additional 627,160 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Ford Motor by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,371,575 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $142,100,000 after purchasing an additional 145,169 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Ford Motor by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 16,621,382 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $101,058,000 after purchasing an additional 702,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 15,398,478 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $93,623,000 after purchasing an additional 285,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ford Motor stock opened at $8.16 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.40 and a beta of 1.32. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $3.96 and a fifty-two week high of $9.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The auto manufacturer reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.30) by $0.95. Ford Motor had a negative return on equity of 1.49% and a negative net margin of 1.63%. The company had revenue of $19.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.07 billion. On average, analysts expect that Ford Motor will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on F. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $7.50 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Barclays upped their target price on Ford Motor from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Ford Motor from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Ford Motor from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.25 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.39.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

