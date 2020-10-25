Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance Has $733,000 Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance decreased its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,029 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,035 shares during the quarter. Pfizer accounts for approximately 0.5% of Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 292,621,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,551,162,000 after purchasing an additional 830,299 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 2,702,332 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $88,204,000 after purchasing an additional 321,613 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at about $297,000. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 129.4% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 6,955,829 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $227,038,000 after purchasing an additional 3,924,241 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 78.8% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 143,347 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,679,000 after acquiring an additional 63,195 shares during the last quarter. 69.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $38.18 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.88 and a 12-month high of $40.97. The stock has a market cap of $212.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.59 and a 200-day moving average of $36.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.14. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 28.80%. The company had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.53%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PFE. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Pfizer from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $43.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. ValuEngine downgraded Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Pfizer from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.81.

In other news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock acquired 13,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.55 per share, for a total transaction of $501,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

