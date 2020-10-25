Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Reduces Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC lowered its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 97,278 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 5,682 shares during the period. The Walt Disney accounts for approximately 1.3% of Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $12,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 8.0% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 24,546 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 2.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 132,233 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $16,407,000 after acquiring an additional 2,977 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 8.2% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 22,418 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. Private Vista LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 26.8% in the second quarter. Private Vista LLC now owns 4,870 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 0.9% in the second quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 194,967 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $21,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DIS shares. ValuEngine raised shares of The Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of The Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $146.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on The Walt Disney from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.70.

Shares of DIS opened at $128.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $79.07 and a one year high of $153.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.94 billion, a PE ratio of -207.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.09.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.72. The company had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a positive return on equity of 6.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total transaction of $261,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,795,389. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

