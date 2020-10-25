Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance Sells 41 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance reduced its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 9.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 389 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 41 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Alphabet by 115.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,164,092 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,620,126,000 after purchasing an additional 623,604 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,565,856 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,163,413,000 after purchasing an additional 445,690 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Alphabet by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,509,469 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,976,599,000 after purchasing an additional 439,638 shares in the last quarter. Softbank Group Corp acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $475,176,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 516,207 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $651,745,000 after purchasing an additional 122,396 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $1,632.98 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,508.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,448.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $1,110.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.91, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,008.87 and a twelve month high of $1,726.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. The firm had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 44.93 EPS for the current year.

GOOGL has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,643.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,610.00 to $1,730.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,686.58.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

