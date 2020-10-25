Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Takes Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Argus assumed coverage on Church & Dwight in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $86.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.13.

CHD opened at $91.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.22. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.98 and a 1-year high of $98.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.39.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 25.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Steven P. Cugine sold 20,000 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.17, for a total transaction of $1,883,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,186,986.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Arthur B. Winkleblack sold 15,054 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.17, for a total transaction of $1,402,581.18. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,184,830.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 149,668 shares of company stock worth $14,092,036. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorization, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; and hair removal products under the FLAWLESS brand.

Read More: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.