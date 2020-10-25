Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Decreases Stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lowered its position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,817 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Price Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 138.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Home Depot by 243.9% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 141 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 138.8% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Home Depot by 201.6% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 184 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. 69.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HD shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $306.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a report on Monday, August 17th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Home Depot in a report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised Home Depot from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $306.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.00.

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 13,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.35, for a total transaction of $2,658,708.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 41,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.83, for a total value of $11,738,029.01. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 119,304 shares of company stock valued at $32,088,591. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $283.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $304.64 billion, a PE ratio of 25.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $278.20 and a 200 day moving average of $254.81. Home Depot Inc has a 52 week low of $140.63 and a 52 week high of $292.95.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $38.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.13 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 583.91% and a net margin of 9.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 11.41 EPS for the current year.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

