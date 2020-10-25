Cwm LLC Has $267,000 Stock Position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Cwm LLC reduced its position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 30.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,119 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 3,084 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Command Bank raised its stake in Southwest Airlines by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 6,210 shares of the airline’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 29.9% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 30,000 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 39.0% in the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 19,155 shares of the airline’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 5,379 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 30.3% in the third quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 155,269 shares of the airline’s stock worth $5,823,000 after purchasing an additional 36,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 29.2% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 11,057 shares of the airline’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497 shares during the last quarter. 72.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LUV stock opened at $42.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.70. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52-week low of $22.47 and a 52-week high of $58.83. The company has a market capitalization of $25.24 billion, a PE ratio of 106.98 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.07 and its 200 day moving average is $34.35.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The airline reported ($1.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.35) by $0.36. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 4.11% and a net margin of 0.99%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 68.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LUV. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Southwest Airlines from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group raised Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $47.00 in a report on Sunday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.81.

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a total of 747 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 101 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

