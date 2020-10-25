Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Acquired by Northwest Investment Counselors LLC

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,684 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,594 shares during the period. Intel makes up about 1.2% of Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in shares of Intel by 9.7% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 4,090,372 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $221,371,000 after purchasing an additional 361,025 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Intel by 3.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,413,363 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,645,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,810 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the first quarter valued at approximately $394,000. Optimal Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Intel by 226.7% in the first quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,698 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,231,000 after purchasing an additional 41,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hayden Royal LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 35.7% in the first quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 4,818 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on INTC shares. Barclays lowered Intel from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. BofA Securities lowered Intel from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday. Cowen lowered their price objective on Intel from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Intel from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.97.

Shares of INTC opened at $48.20 on Friday. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $43.63 and a twelve month high of $69.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.99 billion, a PE ratio of 8.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. Intel had a net margin of 29.97% and a return on equity of 31.55%. The company had revenue of $18.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Intel’s payout ratio is 27.10%.

In related news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,847 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.18, for a total transaction of $137,168.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,459,661.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 4,400 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total value of $216,832.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $700,465.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,491 shares of company stock valued at $365,878 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

