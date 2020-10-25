Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Bank of America

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) was upgraded by investment analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $123.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.57% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. BofA Securities upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.00.

RS stock opened at $111.24 on Friday. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a 52 week low of $70.57 and a 52 week high of $122.17. The company has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $107.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.32. The company has a current ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.34. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.39 EPS. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s revenue was down 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AXA purchased a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the first quarter worth approximately $1,761,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 10.5% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 193,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,188,000 after acquiring an additional 18,353 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 17.5% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 37,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,574,000 after acquiring an additional 5,599 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 12.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 120,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,481,000 after acquiring an additional 13,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 6.2% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 102,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,743,000 after acquiring an additional 5,976 shares in the last quarter. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

