Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Stock Rating Lowered by Bank of America

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) was downgraded by equities researchers at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $57.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.12% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SON. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Sonoco Products in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. BofA Securities cut Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday. UBS Group started coverage on Sonoco Products in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Sonoco Products from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sonoco Products currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.91.

NYSE:SON opened at $53.21 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.90 and its 200 day moving average is $51.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Sonoco Products has a 12 month low of $37.30 and a 12 month high of $62.77. The company has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.78.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 5.23%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Sonoco Products will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Rodger D. Fuller sold 5,638 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.95, for a total value of $309,808.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,048,386.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SON. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Sonoco Products by 42.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,324,081 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,237,000 after buying an additional 397,025 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Sonoco Products by 94.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 429,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,895,000 after acquiring an additional 208,247 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Sonoco Products by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 663,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,864,000 after acquiring an additional 204,910 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Sonoco Products by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 300,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,710,000 after acquiring an additional 105,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Sonoco Products by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,074,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,485,000 after acquiring an additional 82,333 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

About Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment offers composite and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

