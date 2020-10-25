Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) Lifted to “Buy” at BofA Securities

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) was upgraded by BofA Securities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm presently has a $123.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. BofA Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.57% from the stock’s current price.

RS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Citigroup raised their price target on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.00.

Shares of RS opened at $111.24 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.32. The company has a current ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a 12 month low of $70.57 and a 12 month high of $122.17. The company has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.10.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 4.83%. The company’s revenue was down 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AXA purchased a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the first quarter valued at about $1,761,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 10.5% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 193,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,188,000 after purchasing an additional 18,353 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 17.5% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 37,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,574,000 after purchasing an additional 5,599 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 12.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 120,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,481,000 after purchasing an additional 13,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 6.2% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 102,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,743,000 after purchasing an additional 5,976 shares in the last quarter. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

