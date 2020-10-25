Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $928.57 Million Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,414,820 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 142,335 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 4.3% of Retirement Systems of Alabama’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.06% of Microsoft worth $928,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Microsoft in the 1st quarter worth approximately $328,820,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 105.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 20,872,802 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,168,090,000 after buying an additional 10,705,657 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 13,477,185 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,442,009,000 after buying an additional 3,863,058 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 103,523,946 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $16,326,780,000 after buying an additional 3,527,148 shares during the period. Finally, Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Microsoft in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $178,633,000. 69.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on MSFT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a $225.00 target price on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $179.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $192.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.05.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $216.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1,635.31 billion, a PE ratio of 37.61, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $210.21 and its 200 day moving average is $198.25. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $132.52 and a 52 week high of $232.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $38.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.59 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 39.45%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.42%.

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 23,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.70, for a total transaction of $4,846,100.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 122,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,904,090.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy Hood sold 80,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.14, for a total transaction of $17,451,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 452,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,756,340.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 164,067 shares of company stock worth $35,247,737. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

