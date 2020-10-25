Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is TLW Wealth Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

TLW Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,958 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 257 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 7.5% of TLW Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. TLW Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $10,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MSFT. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in Microsoft by 8.2% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 565,057 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $118,830,000 after acquiring an additional 43,049 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the third quarter valued at about $462,000. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 6.3% during the third quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 16,671 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,541,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the period. Finally, Beech Hill Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 53.5% during the third quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 29,079 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,116,000 after purchasing an additional 10,135 shares in the last quarter. 69.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microsoft alerts:

In related news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total value of $6,479,822.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,942.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 15,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.59, for a total transaction of $3,206,840.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 545,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,509,927.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 164,067 shares of company stock worth $35,247,737 over the last 90 days. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $216.23 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $210.21 and its 200-day moving average is $198.25. The stock has a market cap of $1,635.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.92. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $132.52 and a twelve month high of $232.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $38.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.59 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 39.45%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 35.42%.

Several research analysts recently commented on MSFT shares. UBS Group set a $243.00 price target on Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush upped their price objective on Microsoft from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price (up from $240.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, October 19th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Summit Insights lowered Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.05.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Featured Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.