Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Murphy Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,248 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,190 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 3.0% of Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $20,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 230.5% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 26.9% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the second quarter worth about $48,000. 69.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microsoft alerts:

MSFT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Microsoft from $179.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Fundamental Research boosted their price target on Microsoft from $212.58 to $220.41 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Microsoft from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on Microsoft from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.05.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $216.23 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $210.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $198.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.49. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $132.52 and a one year high of $232.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,635.31 billion, a PE ratio of 37.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.92.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $38.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.59 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 39.45%. On average, analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 35.42%.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 15,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $3,255,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 560,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,507,070. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy Hood sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.14, for a total transaction of $17,451,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 452,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,756,340.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 164,067 shares of company stock worth $35,247,737. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

See Also: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.