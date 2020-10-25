Private Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 954 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Private Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,839 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 954 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 4.7% of Private Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Private Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $7,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Insight 2811 Inc. raised its stake in Microsoft by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 1,941 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,803,374 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $589,634,000 after purchasing an additional 107,427 shares during the period. Murphy Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 99,248 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $20,875,000 after purchasing an additional 4,190 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 565,057 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $118,830,000 after purchasing an additional 43,049 shares during the period. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $216.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $210.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $198.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1,635.31 billion, a PE ratio of 37.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.92. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $132.52 and a 12-month high of $232.86.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $38.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.59 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 39.45%. As a group, research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.42%.

In other news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,871 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total value of $6,479,822.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 176 shares in the company, valued at $36,942.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 15,014 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.59, for a total transaction of $3,206,840.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 545,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,509,927.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 164,067 shares of company stock valued at $35,247,737 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on MSFT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Microsoft from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Microsoft from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Microsoft from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Fundamental Research raised their price objective on Microsoft from $212.58 to $220.41 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.05.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

