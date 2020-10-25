Ledyard National Bank Reduces Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Posted by on Oct 25th, 2020

Ledyard National Bank trimmed its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,190 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,905 shares during the quarter. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Newport Trust Co boosted its stake in AT&T by 1.7% during the second quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 200,968,541 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,075,279,000 after buying an additional 3,397,127 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 102.9% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 50,589,222 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,504,524,000 after purchasing an additional 25,658,276 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 14.8% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 27,901,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $843,455,000 after purchasing an additional 3,606,476 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.4% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 27,351,579 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $826,838,000 after purchasing an additional 107,834 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 21,778,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $658,113,000 after purchasing an additional 199,575 shares during the period. 52.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Scotiabank lowered shares of AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Finally, KeyCorp lowered shares of AT&T from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.38.

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $27.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $198.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.69. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $26.08 and a one year high of $39.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 6.84%. The firm had revenue of $42.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.48%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 58.26%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for AT&T (NYSE:T)

