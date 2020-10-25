Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Has $1.53 Million Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lessened its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,479 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,393 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in T. Newport Trust Co grew its position in shares of AT&T by 1.7% in the second quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 200,968,541 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,075,279,000 after purchasing an additional 3,397,127 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of AT&T by 102.9% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 50,589,222 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,504,524,000 after purchasing an additional 25,658,276 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of AT&T by 14.8% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 27,901,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $843,455,000 after purchasing an additional 3,606,476 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of AT&T by 0.4% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 27,351,579 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $826,838,000 after purchasing an additional 107,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of AT&T by 0.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 21,778,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $658,113,000 after purchasing an additional 199,575 shares during the last quarter. 52.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on T. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. KeyCorp downgraded AT&T from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on AT&T in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on AT&T from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.38.

Shares of T opened at $27.82 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.08 and a 52 week high of $39.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.47 and a 200-day moving average of $29.69.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The firm had revenue of $42.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 12th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 58.26%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

