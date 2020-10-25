First Heartland Consultants Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 515 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 387 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC boosted its position in Alphabet by 1.3% during the third quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 19,167 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,168,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 24.0% during the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 207 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter worth about $407,000. Capital City Trust Co. FL purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.1% during the third quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 2,966 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,359,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 22 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,484.27, for a total transaction of $32,653.94. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,134 shares in the company, valued at $1,683,162.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,538.29, for a total transaction of $92,297.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $795,295.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 142 shares of company stock worth $213,357. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $1,641.00 on Friday. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1,013.54 and a fifty-two week high of $1,733.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,514.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,452.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1,116.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.41.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The business had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.58 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 44.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,809.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Alphabet to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,714.70.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

