First Heartland Consultants Inc. Sells 93 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. cut its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PEP. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,071,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,935,175,000 after purchasing an additional 291,943 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 669,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,452,000 after purchasing an additional 58,122 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 43,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,239,000 after purchasing an additional 6,756 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,224,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,025,000 after purchasing an additional 18,811 shares during the period. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 36,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,810,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $139.56 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $101.42 and a one year high of $147.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $192.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.72.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 1st. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.17. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The business had revenue of $18.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on PEP. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 18th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $140.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.13.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

