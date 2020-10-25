Retirement Systems of Alabama Boosts Stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 237,748 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,425 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $8,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines during the second quarter worth $26,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 157.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 817 shares of the airline’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 427.5% during the 2nd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 881 shares of the airline’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. 72.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LUV stock opened at $42.79 on Friday. Southwest Airlines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.47 and a fifty-two week high of $58.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.98 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The airline reported ($1.99) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.35) by $0.36. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 0.99% and a negative return on equity of 4.11%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 68.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Southwest Airlines from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Raymond James upped their price target on Southwest Airlines from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.81.

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a total of 747 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 101 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

