Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,026 Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,026 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $2,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Avery Dennison by 20.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,461,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $280,888,000 after acquiring an additional 414,812 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its stake in Avery Dennison by 253.2% in the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,154,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $131,699,000 after acquiring an additional 827,550 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Avery Dennison by 9.9% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 992,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $113,256,000 after acquiring an additional 89,615 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Avery Dennison by 130.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 666,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,997,000 after acquiring an additional 376,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Avery Dennison by 5.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 624,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,203,000 after acquiring an additional 35,040 shares during the last quarter. 88.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVY stock opened at $141.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.64, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Avery Dennison Co. has a 12-month low of $76.96 and a 12-month high of $145.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.85.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 44.88%. Avery Dennison’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. This is a positive change from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.15%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AVY shares. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $136.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $112.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $129.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Avery Dennison currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.73.

In other news, VP Susan C. Miller sold 6,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.98, for a total transaction of $723,398.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Avery Dennison Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

