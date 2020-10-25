Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock Position Lowered by Atticus Wealth Management LLC

Atticus Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 13.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 222 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 34 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,335,553 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,746,541,000 after buying an additional 71,328 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,814,026 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,737,468,000 after purchasing an additional 98,084 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 10.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,723,037 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,262,923,000 after purchasing an additional 340,937 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,213,596 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,715,551,000 after purchasing an additional 13,600 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 785,123 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,109,860,000 after purchasing an additional 40,159 shares during the period. 32.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 22 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,484.27, for a total transaction of $32,653.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,683,162.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,538.29, for a total value of $92,297.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $795,295.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 142 shares of company stock valued at $213,357. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GOOG opened at $1,641.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1,116.15 billion, a PE ratio of 36.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,514.16 and a 200-day moving average of $1,452.63. Alphabet Inc has a 52-week low of $1,013.54 and a 52-week high of $1,733.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.41.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. The company had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. On average, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 44.93 earnings per share for the current year.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Alphabet from $1,975.00 to $2,020.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,970.00 price target (up previously from $1,600.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,714.70.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Featured Story: Put Option Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.