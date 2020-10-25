Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC Has $2.41 Million Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,204 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the quarter. Facebook makes up approximately 1.2% of Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $2,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Watson Rebecca bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 262.5% during the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 145 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 65.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Facebook alerts:

In other Facebook news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.39, for a total value of $296,154.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,093,132.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Michael Todd Schroepfer sold 112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.09, for a total value of $29,354.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 498,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,583,197.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,255 shares of company stock valued at $9,484,634. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of FB opened at $284.79 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $265.10 and a 200 day moving average of $238.00. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.10 and a fifty-two week high of $304.67. The firm has a market cap of $811.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. Facebook had a return on equity of 22.90% and a net margin of 31.29%. The company had revenue of $18.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Facebook from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Facebook in a report on Friday, July 31st. JMP Securities increased their target price on Facebook from $250.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. UBS Group increased their target price on Facebook from $242.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on Facebook from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.50.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

See Also: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.